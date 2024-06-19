Seattle Weather: Summer begins with sunshine and low 80s

On the last official day of spring, it was beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

SeaTac Camera

Highs today were finally above average, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Meteorological Summer officially begins Thursday at 1:50pm PST. This will be the longest day of the year, with almost 16 hours of daylight!

Summer Begins

Tonight we will see clear skies and mild temperatures overnight. Winds will be calm.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Thursday as high pressure builds into the area with only a few high clouds passing through.

FUTURECAST 5pm

We will start to see more summer-like temperatures Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

The warmest day this week will be Friday topping out in the mid 80s for most spots around Puget Sound. Slight cooler temperatures and a few more clouds on Saturday. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s by Sunday into early next week.