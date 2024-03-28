Seattle Weather: Sunny and Dry for Holiday Weekend

Thursday was cool with scattered showers, sunbreaks and lightning again. Highs today only topped out in the mid to 50s for the Puget Sound area.

Good news for the mountains, these showers have brought several more inches of snow to the passes and ski resorts.

Overnight lows will be chilly again, in the low 40s with scattered showers and light mountain snow possible.

Scattered showers will be around to start the day Friday, but skies will clear by midday. More sunshine into the afternoon.

Highs will warm up Friday as high pressure starts to build in for the extended forecast. The afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny and warmer conditions for the weekend. Highs will be warmest on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. The chance of showers and cooler temperatures return midweek.