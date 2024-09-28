Seattle weather: Sunny weekend finish, rain chances rise next week

Another cool night ahead with lows in many places dipping into the upper 40s. Skies will slowly clear overnight, becoming mostly clear by Sunday morning.

After a mostly cloudy and cool Saturday, skies will clear on Sunday and will lead to a sunnier day. A slight chance for a stray shower mainly in the mountains.

Decreasing clouds on Sunday will lead to sunnier skies. A slight chance for a stray shower mainly in the mountains.

Winds will pick up through the night and morning in Central Washington. A wind advisory will be in effect tomorrow morning in the Kittitas Valley with gusting to near 50 mph.

A mainly dry & cool weekend is expected this weekend. A cold front will bring a slight chance for showers on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There is a better chance of showers on Friday.