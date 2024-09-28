Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Sunny weekend finish, rain chances rise next week

Published  September 28, 2024 6:42pm PDT
FOX 13's Ilona McCauley has your weekend weather forecast with a look at what is on the radar for next week | September 28, 2024

Seattle - Another cool night ahead with lows in many places dipping into the upper 40s.  Skies will slowly clear overnight, becoming mostly clear by Sunday morning.  

A calm Saturday night is ahead for western Washington.

Overnight lows will be cool Saturday night, with many places dipping into the upper 40s. (FOX13 Seattle)

After a mostly cloudy and cool Saturday, skies will clear on Sunday and will lead to a sunnier day.  A slight chance for a stray shower mainly in the mountains. 

Sunnier skies ahead for Sunday in western Washington.

Decreasing clouds on Sunday will lead to sunnier skies. A slight chance for a stray shower mainly in the mountains. (FOX13 Seattle)

Winds will pick up through the night and morning in Central Washington. A wind advisory will be in effect tomorrow morning in the Kittitas Valley with gusting to near 50 mph. 

Gusty winds possible near Ellensburg.

A wind advisory will be in effect tomorrow morning in the Kittitas Valley with gusting to near 50 mph. 

A mainly dry & cool weekend is expected this weekend.  A cold front will bring a slight chance for showers on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.  There is a better chance of showers on Friday.

Cooler-than-normal weather will stick for the Seattle region through much of the seven day forecast.

A mainly dry & cool weekend is expected this weekend. A cold front will bring a slight chance for showers on Tuesday Night. A better chance of showers on Friday.

