Seattle weather: Sunshine, brighter days ahead

While today will be rather cloudy, we're forecasting sunnier and brighter days for Seattle ahead.



Today we'll enjoy a lovely mixture of sunshine and clouds through midday. Clouds thicken this afternoon and tonight.



Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain returns Thursday afternoon and evening. A few showers could persist into Friday, but drier weather is in store for the afternoon.

This weekend is looking absolutely beautiful. We'll enjoy partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. The 60s are on repeat through Sunday - though cloudier skies are anticipated for the second half of the weekend.

Slightly cooler weather follows on Monday and Tuesday. An isolated shower is possible for the start of the next workweek. We can't rule out light mountain snow, either.

The weather will hold up wonderfully for the Mariners games Friday through Sunday! The Monday and Tuesday games might feature a light shower.

Take good care, and thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

