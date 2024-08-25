Sunshine and milder start Monday, afternoon showers

Weekend weather forecast with FOX 13's Claire Anderson | August 25, 2024

Highs today were over 10 degrees warmer compared to Friday and Saturday. It was still below seasonal average, but the sunshine helped warm up the temperatures this afternoon.

Highs today were over 10 degrees warmer compared to Friday and Saturday.

Overnight will be mostly clear with cooler temperatures with clearer and dry skies.

Overnight will be mostly clear with cooler temperatures with clear skies.

Skies will start mostly sunny for the central puget sound with more clouds along the coast. The weak ridge of high pressure will bring warmer temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will start mostly sunny for the central puget sound with more clouds along the coast.

Clouds and showers will start to increase by the evening hours as our next system moves onshore. Showers will start along the coast for the evening commute, but expect to see more rain by 11pm for Western Washington.

Clouds and showers will start to increase by the evening hours for Western Washington.

Skies will dry out by later Tuesday, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. High pressure will continue to build by the end of the week. Offshore flow will increase by the weekend, which will bump highs back into the upper 70s to low 80s.