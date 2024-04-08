Seattle Weather: Tapering shower, sunbreaks and mild Tuesday

It was a cloudy and wet day for the Pacific Northwest, unfortunately blocking the solar eclipse. Highs today topped out in the low 50s.

Rain continues tonight with snow in the mountains and light showers into early Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascade Mountains above 3,500' through midnight tonight. The total snow accumulation looks to be between 6 and 8 feet and higher mountains could see up to a foot.

Lows overnight will be mild with showers and clouds sticking around. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds and scattered showers will be around to start the day Tuesday. More sunbreaks and drier skies by midday.

Highs Tuesday will be warmer by several degrees and skies will dry out by the evening hours.

Mostly sunny and warmer temperatures will return for the middle part of the week. Showers will return later Thursday with on and off showers possible into the weekend.

