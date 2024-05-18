Seattle Weather: Unseasonably Cool and Wet

What a difference a week makes! This time last week we were sitting under sunny, warm skies near 80 degrees. This weekend has been cool and wet so far with highs barely in the 50s.

Saturday proved to be a soggy mess with widespread light rain around much of Western Washington. Skies are forecast to dry out a bit for Sunday. A few lingering showers will stick around during the morning before the disturbance finally exits WA.

Afternoon high temperatures, while still cooler than average, will be a little warmer with some additional afternoon sunshine.

TheAfter trend for cooler weather looks like it will continue into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Long range outlooks do show us warming back up into the 70s by early June.

After a brief break from the rain early in the week on Monday, a series a weak disturbances will again swing through, bringing more chances for light rain through next weekend.