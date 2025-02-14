Will it be dry in Seattle on Valentine's Day? Here's what we know

The Brief First and foremost, Valentine's Day will be mostly dry and warmer than the past week! A warmer, wet system moves in this weekend, bringing rain, clouds and slightly warmer temperatures.



Valentine’s Day afternoon and evening look drier with mostly cloudy skies, as a warmer wet system approaches the Pacific Northwest on Saturday.

Many areas saw flurries on Friday morning, but temperatures will be warmer this afternoon, back into the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

It will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy for Valentine's Day in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmer high temperatures and cloudy skies will be the story Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another round of rain coming to the Seattle area

By the numbers:

After a dry start Saturday, the next frontal system will push through the Pacific Northwest starting Saturday midday, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and snow to the mountains. Snow levels will be between 3,000 and 4,000 feet, with 4 to 6 inches of snow expected over the passes by Sunday morning.

Widespread rain returns to the Puget Sound area by Saturday midday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will linger through Monday and temperatures will gradually warm heading into the middle of next week. We will keep with an unsettled wet pattern through most of next week as temperatures return to normal by Tuesday.

A wet, but warmer pattern will set up over the next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information comes from weather models analyzed by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.