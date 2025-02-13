The Brief Gusty winds up to 50 mph and snow showers will hit the Puget Sound area Thursday afternoon and evening. Wet snow could fall in the central and south Sound, with the best chance for accumulation south of Tacoma. Another round of snow is expected overnight before warmer temperatures bring rain through the weekend.



Another round of winter weather will hit the Puget Sound area Thursday afternoon and evening, with snow possible in some spots.

Snow showers will push north into the Puget Sound area Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The first half of Thursday will bring increasing clouds and gusty easterly winds funneling through the Cascade gaps. Winds could reach up to 50 mph at times in the foothills near the I-90 corridor.

Wind chills in these areas could reach the teens and single digits at times. Winds will slowly calm down as the day goes on.

Gusty east winds are expected in the Cascade foothills and eastern Puget Sound lowlands. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A band of precipitation will push north into the south Puget Sound area by the early afternoon, bringing a chance of wet snow to areas in the central and South Sound.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be from Tacoma south, but anyone could see flakes in the air around the evening commute.

What's next:

Another round of precipitation will set up overnight, bringing a better chance of sticking snow.

An overnight dusting is in the forecast for the greater Seattle area, with the chance for a bit more by early Friday morning in the south Puget Sound area.

Wet snow is possible in the central and south Puget Sound areas Thursday into Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A wet pattern returns

Big picture view:

Temperatures will warm up again on Friday with regular rain set to hit western Washington starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through the long weekend. This system will bring widespread rain and some much-needed mountain snow.

The wet pattern will continue through the middle of next week as temperatures slowly warm day by day.

Temperatures will slowly warm heading into the holiday weekend, but lowland rain and mountain snow is on the way. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

