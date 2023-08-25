Seattle weather: Warm and hazy weekend ahead

Starting our Friday morning with showers, lightning, and smoke in Western Washington! We observed scattered showers and even heard rumbles of thunder early this morning in the southern part of the state as a weak disturbance moves northward.

Most of the moisture will be out by midday, and the clouds will clear by this afternoon as well. Highs today are expected to warm back up into the 80s.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the south Cascades for gusty, dry and unstable air until 5 p.m. tonight.

Skies today through Saturday will still be hazy with air quality around moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. We will be under the influence of offshore through early Sunday morning, so the skies will remain smoky. Winds will start to change direction by Sunday, clearing our skies again.

For the weekend, temperatures will warm back up into the upper 80s and even low 90s with more sunshine. We cool back down midweek with a few scattered showers possible.