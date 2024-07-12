Seattle weather: Warm and dry weekend ahead

A pleasant night ahead with lows around the Sound in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few coastal clouds and slightly cooler air thanks to the marine push. The morning low clouds will burn off by the afternoon and there will be plenty of sunshine.

While the ridge has weakened enough to allow in some cooler air off the coast, it's still close by and keeping our temperatures higher than normal, along with dry conditions. We haven't seen any rain so far this month, and looking out further, none seems to be on the horizon.

Afternoon highs will bump up a bit around Western Washington this weekend. The warmest temperatures will be in Central and Eastern Washington as we are again pushing triple digital heat there along with higher fire danger.

A heat advisory has been issued for Central and Eastern Washington for the weekend. If you are traveling east of the Cascades, be prepared for the heat!

No big changes are forecast for the upcoming week. Afternoon highs will hover in the 80s for the week along with dry conditions. Late next week, there is a slight chance for a few mountain showers or storms.