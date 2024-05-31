Seattle weather: Warm Friday, soaking rain hits Sunday

The Seattle area will see temperatures in the 70s Friday for the first time in two weeks, but wet weather returns early next week.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the day as high pressure takes over Friday. Highs will be close to average for this time of year.

The forecasted high temperatures for Western Washington Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a few light showers Saturday, an atmospheric river pattern will soak Western Washington Sunday through Tuesday.

A map showing rain hitting the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

1-2" of rain is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands, with 2-5" possible in the mountains. The Washington Coast could see 2-3" of rain. Monday will also bring breezy wind and a chance of thunderstorms ahead of the cold front. Sunday through Tuesday, high temperatures will struggle to get to 60 degrees. There is a chance the Puget Sound Convergence Zone will keep lingering showers for some through Wednesday, but most spots should be much drier by midweek.

Average rainfall in Seattle for the entire month of June is 1.63". We could see well over half of that over the course of 48 hours. Late spring rain is often a welcome sight for firefighters, as it can delay the start of fire season in the mountains and west of the Cascades.

The rain forecast in inches through Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Mariners will be taking on the Los Angeles Angels the next three days at T-Mobile Park. The roof will be open for Friday, but will likely be closed for Sunday's matchup.

The weather forecast as the Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angles the next three days at T-Mobile Park. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Starting Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will slowly build across the west coast. Western Washington will dry out with temps soaring well into the 70s by Friday.