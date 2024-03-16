Seattle weather: Warm weekend continues Sunday

What a day for Western Washington! Several spots topped out in the 70's today, even a few locations breaking the 80 degree. Today was the warmest day we have seen so far this season!

Record high temperatures were set at all Western Washington climate sites today! The most impressive was Quillayute reaching 80 degrees today, shattering the old record of 64 set in 1988. We may be in store for even more records tomorrow.

The ridge remains in place over B.C. and the Pacific NW. The downsloping winds off the Cascade range will again allow for warm temperatures tomorrow.

Afternoon highs will again range in the upper 60's to low 70's. The coast will be cooler as the winds begin to turn and bring in cooler, marine air.

By late tomorrow night and early Monday, the onshore flow will begin to return to the coast, helping moderate the temperatures and also push in a few low clouds.

As the ridge flattens and moves off to the east by mid-week, afternoon highs will return to near normal and a slight chance of rain and some light mountain snow is back by the end of next week.