Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns Friday

Thursday will be dry and pleasant around the Puget Sound area with warmer high temperatures, in the mid 60s.

Areas north of Everett will see more clouds this afternoon ahead of the next storm system, arriving Friday.

Most of Western Washington will be under sunny skies Thursday, with more afternoon clouds in the north sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A front will sweep through Western Washington on Friday morning, bringing rain to the coast in the early hours and to the Puget Sound area by the end of the morning commute. Showers and possible thunderstorms will follow.

Widespread rain returns to Western Washington Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Up to an inch of rain is possible along the Washington coast, with a quarter to half inch expected in the Puget Sound area. A convergence zone is likely to develop Friday afternoon and rain totals could be much higher in those locations.

The Puget Sound area could see up to a third of an inch of rain on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After we get through Friday, the weekend looks fantastic with partly cloudy skies and temperatures close to average. A chance of showers returns on Tuesday and Wednesday.