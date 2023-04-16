Showers and below normal temperatures this week

Expect a chilly and breezy evening. Winds will remain gusty at times as scattered showers hang around. Here is a look at your evening forecast:

If you're commuting tomorrow morning, bundle up…again. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 30s across Western Washington. Showers will increase throughout the afternoon/evening as an approaching frontal system heads towards the area. Expect an increase in wind speeds too.

Here is a breakdown of your rain forecast:

An isolated thunderstorm could be possible tomorrow (especially along the coast). Temperatures will remain cool as the showers hang in the 7-day. Here is a look at what you can expect:

Have a good one!