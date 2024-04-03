Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Showers and much cooler temperatures return

By
Published  April 3, 2024 8:56am PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - Wednesday will bring a mix of on and off showers, clouds, and sunshine as a cooler air mass settles into the Pacific Northwest.

Wednesday's afternoon high temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday's as most spots struggle to make it to 50 degrees.

Wednesday high temperature forecast in Western Washington

It is time for Mariners day ball! The M's will take on the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday afternoon. It will be cool and showery in spots around first pitch. 

Seattle Mariners game forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning look mainly dry, but rain chances increase heading into Thursday afternoon and evening. Showers will be light during this time and some areas will stay dry.

Futurecast showing showers returning to Western Washington Thursday.

Snow levels will remain below pass levels through Friday morning. On and off light showers could bring 1 to 4 inches of snow to the passes through Friday morning. It should not have any major impacts to the roads.

Snow level forecast for the week.
Snow forecast in the mountains.

Showers and breezy conditions are possible on Saturday. High pressure takes over again early next week, slowly warming temps through the middle of next week.

7 day forecast for Seattle and the Puget Sound area.