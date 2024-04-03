Seattle weather: Showers and much cooler temperatures return

Wednesday will bring a mix of on and off showers, clouds, and sunshine as a cooler air mass settles into the Pacific Northwest.

Wednesday's afternoon high temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday's as most spots struggle to make it to 50 degrees.

It is time for Mariners day ball! The M's will take on the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday afternoon. It will be cool and showery in spots around first pitch.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning look mainly dry, but rain chances increase heading into Thursday afternoon and evening. Showers will be light during this time and some areas will stay dry.

Snow levels will remain below pass levels through Friday morning. On and off light showers could bring 1 to 4 inches of snow to the passes through Friday morning. It should not have any major impacts to the roads.

Showers and breezy conditions are possible on Saturday. High pressure takes over again early next week, slowly warming temps through the middle of next week.