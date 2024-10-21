Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Cool showers and thunderstorms possible Monday

Published  October 21, 2024 11:12am PDT
Mostly cloudy skies, spotty showers for Monday

Highs on Monday will only reach the mid to upper 50s which is a solid ten degrees (or more) cooler than what we experienced this weekend

SEATTLE - A low pressure system will move across the region Monday, bringing showers and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

A cool air mass will remain in place as the showers sweep through Monday, bringing a slight chance for thunderstorms to Western Washington. It may be breezy at times in the South Sound.

A map showing the high temperatures for Monday in Western Washington.

It will be mostly cloudy in Western Washington Monday with increasing showers and a chance for thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A map showing the incoming surface level low pressure system into the Pacific Northwest.

A low pressure system will bring showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will move in on Tuesday. After some brief morning showers, the sunshine will return for the afternoon hours. Wednesday and Thursday will bring morning fog and afternoon sunshine.

The next round of rain will hit on Friday through the weekend.

The 7 day forecast for Seattle and the greater Puget Sound area.

Showers return Monday in Seattle and will pick up again later this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)