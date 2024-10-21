Seattle weather: Cool showers and thunderstorms possible Monday

A low pressure system will move across the region Monday, bringing showers and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

A cool air mass will remain in place as the showers sweep through Monday, bringing a slight chance for thunderstorms to Western Washington. It may be breezy at times in the South Sound.

It will be mostly cloudy in Western Washington Monday with increasing showers and a chance for thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A low pressure system will bring showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will move in on Tuesday. After some brief morning showers, the sunshine will return for the afternoon hours. Wednesday and Thursday will bring morning fog and afternoon sunshine.

The next round of rain will hit on Friday through the weekend.