Seattle weather: Slightly cooler but remaining hot Wednesday

Published  July 10, 2024 11:45am PDT
Wednesday will be warm but cooler

Highs will be warm again on Wednesday, but they will be overall cooler compared to the last several days.

We're tracking another sweltering afternoon across Seattle and Puget Sound, but it won't be nearly as scorching as the last few days. 

Today's temperatures will be almost ten degrees cooler, but the heat may still be dangerous. That's why a Heat Advisory continues in the orange around Western Washington until 5 p.m. In the pink, Excessive Heat Warnings linger until late tonight.

Drink plenty of water. If you don't have air conditioning at home, head into a building with A/C today to give your system a break. Check on the beloved senior citizens in your life to make sure they're doing okay. Also, remember to never leave people or pets in a car on a hot day – it can be life-threatening to do so.

A Red Flag Warning is posted for Central and Eastern Washington this afternoon and tonight. Dry and gusty conditions may cause newly started fires to spread quickly. Do everything you can to avoid starting fires!

Thankfully, it'll be slightly more comfortable for sleeping tonight. I know the heat has made sleeping incredibly difficult for many people without A/C in Western Washington. 

Temperatures remain hot through the remainder of the week, but it won't be as blistering as the last few days. 

Take good care of yourself!

Sincerely, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan