Seattle weather: Slightly cooler but remaining hot Wednesday

We're tracking another sweltering afternoon across Seattle and Puget Sound, but it won't be nearly as scorching as the last few days.



Today's temperatures will be almost ten degrees cooler, but the heat may still be dangerous. That's why a Heat Advisory continues in the orange around Western Washington until 5 p.m. In the pink, Excessive Heat Warnings linger until late tonight.

Highs in Seattle and Puget Sound will be cooler than Tuesday. However, it'll remain hot. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drink plenty of water. If you don't have air conditioning at home, head into a building with A/C today to give your system a break. Check on the beloved senior citizens in your life to make sure they're doing okay. Also, remember to never leave people or pets in a car on a hot day – it can be life-threatening to do so.

Dangerous heat is forecast for much of Washington Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Red Flag Warning is posted for Central and Eastern Washington this afternoon and tonight. Dry and gusty conditions may cause newly started fires to spread quickly. Do everything you can to avoid starting fires!

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central and Eastern Washington Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thankfully, it'll be slightly more comfortable for sleeping tonight. I know the heat has made sleeping incredibly difficult for many people without A/C in Western Washington.



Temperatures remain hot through the remainder of the week, but it won't be as blistering as the last few days.

Temperatures remain toasty in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care of yourself!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan