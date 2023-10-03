Slowly warming this week to near record highs by Saturday

Clouds will hang on through the afternoon Tuesday, with cool fall high temperatures.

Several spots around the Puget Sound area woke up to drizzle this morning, but it's looking drier as the day progresses. The only exception would be the Cascades, with could still see a light shower or two.

Afternoon high temperatures will make it into the low 60s with sunbreaks this afternoon and early evening.

The wet and cool season is here, with average high temperatures dropping ten degrees in the month of October. That's the biggest change in average high temperature of any month of the year in Seattle. October also averages almost four inches of rain. That's more than double September's average.

A ridge of high pressure will set up over the Pacific Northwest later this week, sending temperatures into the 70s. We could see temps in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's forecast high of 76 degrees will flirt with the daily record of 77 set last year.

You can expect mainly dry weather for at least the next seven days, with the possibility of some morning drizzle the next two days. This weekend will be a great one to hit the pumpkin patch!