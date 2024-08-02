Seattle weather: Wildfire smoke moving into Western Washington

A ridge of high pressure will settle in through the Seafair weekend, bringing above average temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Friday will be toasty and mostly sunny with wildfire smoke higher up in the atmosphere, giving us that filtered sunshine look.

High temperatures will heat up to the 80s Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire smoke from California and Oregon continues to move into Western Washington Friday.

Oregon has five megafires burning right now. Those are fires that have burned more than 100,000 acres.

Washington's largest fires so far this season are the Big Horn fire near the Columbia River Gorge and the Swawilla Fire along the Columbia River in Ferry County. Those fires have burned about 50,000 acres each. Firefighters have a good handle on both of them.

The warm and sunny three day forecast for Seafair in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Smoke should push east as onshore flow picks up Saturday. Some haze might be left over, but it won't be as smoky for the weekend.

Upper-level smoke will move into Western Washington Friday from Oregon and California wildfires. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire smoke from the Retreat Fire in Yakima County continues to bring "very unhealthy" air quality to the city of Yakima and its surrounding area. The Pioneer Fire burning in Chelan County is at 33,000+ acres and will likely bring unhealthy air to the area around Stehekin at times today.

Air quality remains good around the Puget Sound area, but Central Washington is suffering from "Very Unhealthy" air near Yakima. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On top of the smoke, Central and Eastern Washington will be dealing with scorching temperatures Friday and Saturday. Highs will be between 95 and 110 degrees in most areas east of the Cascades.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Back in Seattle, Saturday will bring some morning clouds, followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. Temps will be slightly cooler. Overall, it will be a warm week, with some relief by Tuesday and Wednesday as onshore flow picks up again.