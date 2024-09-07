Hazy weather, hot temperatures continue in Seattle Saturday

Smoky sunshine lingers in Seattle on Saturday. Most of the haze will be pushed out of Western Washington on Monday as winds from the west increase, ushering in cleaner air from the Pacific Ocean.



Temperatures today remain hot, but it won't be as sweltering as what we've endured the last couple of days. Highs this afternoon land in the mid 80s for many communities. Temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees near the Cascade valleys and across the South Sound.

Highs Saturday in Seattle will reach the low to mid 80s in most neighborhoods. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High-level smoke will hover over the region this weekend. While most of the haze is in the high levels of the atmosphere, some of it is mixing towards the surface as well. For most backyards in Western Washington, we don't expect air quality to impact the health of the majority of the population. However, those with respiratory issues and other medical sensitives (e.g. those with asthma, COPD or COVID-19) could be affected.



For the most part, air quality should range at "moderate" levels in the yellow, meaning there's a moderate health impact on sensitive groups. Some communities will see "unhealthy for sensitive groups" levels, particularly near the Cascades and along the Oregon state line.



Below is a look at the air quality map from earlier this morning:

Air quality in Seattle will remain at "moderate" levels for much of Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For updated air quality levels, head to these links below:

Air quality is expected to gradually improve late Sunday and Monday as winds from the west increase. This will push any haze out of our region (at least, in the short-term). While we're not sure exactly how air quality will fare during the rest of the work week, it seems likely that there will be far less haze after Monday compared to what we've seen today or Friday.

High-level smoke continues in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In addition to the "upstairs" smoke and high-level clouds today, there may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm in Western Washington. Below is a look at the communities with the best chance for spotty lightning today. At times, it may feel slightly sticky or muggy.

There's a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm in Western Washington and Seattle Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Red Flag Warning is posted for the western slopes of the Cascades and Olympics until later tonight due to hot, dry and unstable air.

Red Flag Warnings are posted Saturday for the Olympics and western slopes of the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Sunday and Monday.



Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs dipping to the 60s.



A stray shower is a possibility on Wednesday, but the day doesn't look like a washout.



Drier weather takes hold on Thursday as sunshine increases.



Friday morning will be gray, but the afternoon will feature glorious sunshine.

Temperatures gradually decline in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone