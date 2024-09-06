Seattle-area schools face heat challenges amid lack of air conditioning plans

Heat advisories are in place across western Washington as temperatures reach 90 degrees in September, an uncommon occurrence in the region. With school back in session, students and teachers are struggling to stay cool in classrooms without air conditioning, raising concerns among parents and school officials.

Seattle has historically been known as the worst air-conditioned city in the country, and while many homes are gradually making changes, schools have been slow to catch up. The costs to fully address the problem run into the millions and could take years, leaving students to endure stifling heat.

"It's hard to pay attention and do the work when you’re dying of heat," said Elijah Bigelow, a junior at Chief Sealth International High School, describing classroom temperatures that reached the mid-80s on Friday. Another student, Nevaeh Wilson, a senior, expressed frustration, saying, "We can’t learn without air conditioning."

A school thermometer inside a Chief Sealth International High School classroom reads 81 degrees on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Seattle, Wash.

Seattle Public Schools reports that most of their spaces are not equipped with air conditioning, and the issue extends beyond Seattle. In Kent, the school district posted a notice on Facebook advising students to find ways to stay cool, which sparked a wave of critical comments from parents demanding accountability.

Kent School Board Member Donald Cook conducted a survey of classrooms on Thursday, documenting temperatures in the mid-80s and higher. Cook emphasized the need for funding to address these issues. Kent Schools are aiming to raise about $100 million from a proposed tax increase over the next few years to address critical needs, including air conditioning. However, this amount is nearly 50% less than what the district requested in a failed tax increase proposal last spring.

Seattle Public Schools has already secured funding through a tax increase and expects to raise approximately $800 million over the next five years, with about 5% allocated toward upgrading HVAC systems.

As temperatures are expected to drop next week, the immediate pressure on students and staff may ease, but there is no guarantee that the heat won’t return.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Seattle and Kent school districts for comment, but neither responded at time of publication.

For now, students are left to cope with the heat as best they can, hoping for cooler days ahead.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

