Seattle weather: Soggy and murky week ahead

The switch has flipped! Autumn weather is making a strong showing this week around Western Washington. Bust out the rain jacket and prepare for gross driving at times.

For today, you can plan on highs in the mid to upper 60s with gray skies, breezy conditions and rain becoming more widespread this afternoon and tonight.

We're forecasting rain totals for the I-5 corridor between 0.5 to one inch with higher totals for the Olympics and coast. Speaking of the coast, we can't rule out super spotty power outages or minor damages from wind between tonight and Monday evening. Still, winds don't look quite strong enough to warrant a Wind Advisory. Stick with us for any changes!

We're not expecting river flooding because it's been so dry recently with drought conditions. However, we'll need to monitor recent burn scars because heavy rain on top of that type of landscape could lead to runoff and isolated flooding. That chance is rather minimal, but it's something we have to monitor.

Unfortunately, there could be rough commuting at times this week when the rain leads to slippery roads and lowered visibility.

For the Hawks game today, things will start dry. Rain moves in sometime during the second half. Make sure to wear warm and waterproof layers!

Here's how the rain could pan out today:

Tomorrow and Tuesday stay breezy, locally windy, with cloudy skies and a small chance for stray thunderstorms.

Pockets of rain continue Wednesday. Fewer showers are on tap for Thursday. Isolated showers carry over into Friday. Sunnier skies are on the way Saturday with only a couple lingering showers.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 and Good Day Seattle! It's a pleasure and privilege forecasting for you.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)