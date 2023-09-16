Seattle weather: Spectacular final weekend of summer

Enjoy the stunning weather this weekend! The autumn equinox arrives Friday, September 22 at 11:50 p.m.

Highs this afternoon will lift into the mid 70s to low 80s. While the skies will be sunny, there could be high-level smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon. Because the haze should mostly stay in the high levels of the atmosphere, I'm not expecting much if any impact to air quality. Earlier this morning, air quality ranged from "good" to "moderate" (meaning, there's a moderate health impact to those with asthma or other respiratory sensitivities): I'm expecting these conditions to continue today. There will be less smoke tomorrow.



Important note: fire danger is elevated over the Cascades and in Eastern Washington at times this weekend.

The Seahawks will be dealing with classic Seattle-like weather in Detroit tomorrow!

Meanwhile, we'll enjoy the low 70s for highs tomorrow along with mostly cloudy skies.



A few showers are possible late Sunday into early Monday.



Partly sunny skies will be lovely on Tuesday. Highs will sag below average, only reaching the mid to upper 60s.



A stray shower is possible Wednesday morning.



Warmer and sunnier weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday. Because northeasterly winds are possible both days, we can't rule out some smoke from pushing into Western Washington from fires burning in Canada and other parts of Washington. Stay tuned, because the extended part of the forecast has plenty of time to change.

Take good care and have a lovely weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

