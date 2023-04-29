Weather: Spectacular summer-like day in Seattle

Ahh…there's nothing like long-awaited summery weather in Seattle. Hope you're enjoying our glistening sunshine and warm temperatures. If you're hoping for a cooldown, you'll be excited about Sunday's forecast.

Yesterday, Sea-Tac Airport hit 80 degrees! For all the Seattleites who start wilting when we warm to 80 degrees, you'll much prefer today's forecast. Highs will reach the mid 70s for most. Upper 70s are possible for the Cascade foothills and outlying areas. Along the coast, temperatures will be significantly cooler. That's because an onshore flow there is ushering in cooler and cloudier weather.

By tomorrow, all of Western Washington will feel the effects of the westerly winds. Temperatures fall by more than ten degrees Sunday. Tomorrow will be rather gray with a spotty shower. The best chance for showers will be over the Cascades where we also can't rule out a couple weak thunderstorms.



Monday's forecast will be rather similar to tomorrow's: t-storms could bubble up over the Cascades. Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s are on tap.



Tuesday and Wednesday will be brighter, sunnier and warmer. The 70s return for a brief moment. Temps take a nosedive Thursday and Friday, dropping to either side of 60 degrees. Isolated showers are a possibility Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy the lovely weather!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)



A few reminders with our warm weather: