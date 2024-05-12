Spectacular weather for Mother's Day in Seattle

Mother Nature is serving up beautiful weather for Mother's Day! Enjoy the spectacular sunshine and mild temperatures.

Highs this afternoon reach 75 degrees.

After hitting the 80s the last two days, temperatures cool to a comfortable 75 degrees in Seattle this afternoon. You can expect lots of sunshine.

Temperatures warm comfortably to the low to mid 70s for many places in Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures cool further on Monday. Clouds thicken. There might be light sprinkles tomorrow, but most will end up dry.

Partly sunny skies are in store on Tuesday as highs lift to almost 70 degrees.

Temperatures go from the 70s Sunday to the 60s Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The 70s are back in action Wednesday and Thursday.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine are on tap Friday and Saturday.

Highs will cool gradually on Monday before boosting to the 70s again on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

PS: Hope you enjoyed checking out the northern lights Friday night! Unfortunately, the aurora borealis was much weaker Saturday night: the viewing ended up being dismal compared to what we experienced Friday night. Unfortunate news for fans of the northern lights: our chances to see it again this evening are rather slim for several reasons, including the fact that clouds will be increasing around the region. Already, the intensity was forecast to be much weaker than Friday's event.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone