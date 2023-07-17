Seattle weather: Spotty showers today, mid 80s by Wednesday

The weather today will be refreshingly cooler than the heat we endured this weekend. Highs today will reach the upper 60s to mid 70s. You can plan on a mixture of clouds and pockets of light showers.

Snohomish, Skagit and King Counties have the best chance for a weak convergence zone developing, producing light showers into the afternoon. An upper level low pressure system is partly responsible for our wet weather today. Drier weather takes over later tonight.



Unfortunately, high fire danger continues into Eastern Washington due to hot and windy weather. Red Flag Warnings stay in effect for much of the east side of the state until 11 tonight.

Here's a glance at Futurecast:

Tomorrow will be increasingly sunny with highs comfortably warming into the upper 70s.



Hotter weather arrives Wednesday thanks to a building ridge of high pressure (which blocks out storm systems). We'll stay hot into Thursday.



Gorgeous weather is on repeat this weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast for big events this week, including the Mariners, Storm and two Taylor Swift concerts! :)

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

