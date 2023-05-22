Staying cool and cloudy Monday

A low pressure system over the Pacific Northwest will bring clouds and a few sprinkles to the area Monday.

High temperatures will be a bit warmer than Sunday, with highs making it back into the mid 60s. The best chance for rain will be in the higher elevations and the Cascades, though only light rain is expected.

After a long stretch of summer-like weather, Sunday brought the first cool day in a while. Monday and Tuesday will follow suit, staying cooler than average for this time of year.

Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. The chance for rain will become more slight, with only a few isolated sprinkles.

Expect quiet weather the rest of the week as temps warm back into the 70s by Wednesday. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the next week, with highs close to 80 degrees.