Tornado-warned storm destroys Michigan neighborhood

A tornado-warned storm caused mass destruction in a southwest Michigan neighborhood on Tuesday.

Footage recorded by Austin Spiller captures severe damage at the Pavillion Estates mobile home park in Kalamazoo.

In the footage, locals and emergency personnel are seen walking around as they survey the destruction.

"Good god, you guys made it out of there alive?" Spiller’s friend Nathan asks in disbelief as people climb out of a destroyed home.

Nathan is then seen checking another house flipped upside down for any people stuck inside.

Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo County on Tuesday evening.

"We will work with emergency teams overnight to monitor the situation and coordinate resources for those affected," Whitmer wrote on X.

"Michigan is strong and together we will rebuild."