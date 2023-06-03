Seattle weather: Stunning week of weather ahead

Get ready for an absolutely beautiful week of weather! We're forecasting sunshine every day with toasty temperatures.

The weather will hold up wonderfully for the Sounders and OL Reign matches today. Bring your sunglasses and sunscreen. Scarves up!

Tomorrow morning, a weak front will push through Western Washington. This won't spark any rain, but it'll drop temperatures by a few degrees.



Unfortunately, a few breezy pockets are in the forecast tomorrow and Monday. This could lead to higher fire dangers. Do everything you can to avoid starting fires!

We stay warm through Tuesday. The 80s make a brief comeback on Wednesday before cooling to the 70s again Thursday.



Dry weather continues all week. Sadly, no real rain is on the horizon for Puget Sound (at least, in the short term). We'll keep you posted on the latest.

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

