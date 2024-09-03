Seattle weather: Summer heat returns Wednesday, highs in the low 80s

After morning clouds started the day, the sunshine returned with warmer temperatures back into the low to mid 70s.

Lows tonight will be slightly cooler as we will see clearer skies. Overnight temperatures in the mid to low 50s.

After a few patchy morning clouds, plenty of sunshine is expected Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Fire concerns will increase on Wednesday evening, with a Fire Weather Watch going into effect Wednesday evening through Friday evening. Hot temperatures, unstable conditions and low relative humidity will increase fire risk for the Cascades and Olympics.

High pressure starts to build Wednesday, which will be the beginning of the late summer heat wave.

With the warmer temperatures expected, a Heat Advisory will go into effect Thursday morning through Friday evening for western Washington.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue into the weekend. The highs will peak Thursday, with many spots reaching the low 90s. We will start to see more onshore flow and a few more clouds by Sunday.