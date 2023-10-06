Seattle weather: Summer-like temps return to Western Washington

A foggy morning in some spots will lead to a warm and sunny afternoon with summer-like afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Near-record temperatures are expected the next two days with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday's daily record is 78 degrees (2014), Saturday's record is 77 degrees (2022).

This upper level ridge of high pressure will give Western Washington cool mornings and warm afternoons with lots of afternoon sunshine.

On Sunday, the ridge will shift east opening the door to increasing cloud cover and cooler marine air. Fall will return in a big way on Monday as widespread rain and breezy conditions hit Western Washington.

The another system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday bringing more rain. Bottom line: Enjoy the next few days and get those outdoor projects done!