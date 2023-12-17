Seattle weather: Sunbreaks Sunday afternoon, rain returning Monday

It was an exceptionally dark and dreary start to the month of December, so the sunshine this afternoon will be a welcome change! Get outside and soak up the lovely weather.

Highs today will reach either side of 50 degrees for the Puget Sound lowlands, but the upper 50s are possible for some neighborhoods along the coast. While the coastal beaches could experience light showers and clouds today, it'll be dry elsewhere in Western Washington.

This morning, some communities struggled with fog (even freezing fog in some cases). A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for the South Sound and the Hood Canal area earlier this morning. This fog should lift by noon for most, but it might take until as late as 1-2 p.m. for the fog to erode entirely. Partly to mostly sunny skies are in store for Puget Sound later today.

The same weather pattern that's giving us fog and mainly dry weather today is also trapping some pollutants in the atmosphere where wood burning is common. Below is a map of our air quality from earlier this morning. Overall, air quality should average "moderate" levels for most today. Air quality will improve even more tomorrow as wet weather surges back into the region. We're also tracking stagnant air in Central and Eastern Washington today.

Rain returns to Western Washington tomorrow. It'll start south of Olympia and over the Olympic Peninsula by 7 a.m. By noon, some scattered showers could race through Puget Sound. The steadiest rain will happen tomorrow evening – of course, just in time for the Hawks game. If you're heading to the game, I'd recommend dressing in warm and waterproof layers, so you're not uncomfortable!

Scattered rain continues Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature morning fog and afternoon sunshine. Thursday is the winter solstice!

Wet weather makes a comeback Friday into Saturday.



A note for all my fellow skiers and snowboarders: at least a little snow is possible for most Cascade ski resorts Friday and Saturday, but it doesn't look super impressive. Snow levels will hover above the elevation of Stevens, White and Snoqualmie Passes the next few days.

