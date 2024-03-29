Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Sunny Easter weekend ahead in Western Washington

Updated  March 29, 2024 10:31am PDT
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - As a weather system moves away from the Pacific Northwest, sunnier weather will take hold just in time for the holiday weekend.

The low pressure system that brought us the rain Wednesday and Thursday has moved south and is now impacting northern California and the San Francisco Bay area. High pressure will begin building in this weekend, ushering in more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Satellite view showing weather impacting the west coast.

High temperatures Friday will be close to average, in the mid to upper 50s. Decreasing cloud cover will lead to lots of afternoon sunshine. Some areas along the coast and in the mountains could see lingering showers.

High temperatures forecast for Western Washington Friday.

Due to the rain this week, tree pollens are low right now. We expect those to heighten and impact those with allergies heading into the dry and sunny weekend. Grass pollens will likely start hitting in the next couple of weeks.

Pollen counts in Western Washington as of Friday.

The Seattle Mariners opening home stand continues through Wednesday. The next four days look fantastic at T-Mobile Park with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. The roof will likely be open the next four days.

Seattle Mariners weather forecast for next four days.

An upper level ridge will build over the Pacific Northwest early next week, leading to more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Upper level weather pattern graphic.

Cooler, rainy weather will arrive by midweek as the ridge moves east. Expect showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Seattle and Puget Sound area 7 day forecast.