Seattle weather: Sunny Easter weekend ahead in Western Washington

As a weather system moves away from the Pacific Northwest, sunnier weather will take hold just in time for the holiday weekend.

The low pressure system that brought us the rain Wednesday and Thursday has moved south and is now impacting northern California and the San Francisco Bay area. High pressure will begin building in this weekend, ushering in more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

High temperatures Friday will be close to average, in the mid to upper 50s. Decreasing cloud cover will lead to lots of afternoon sunshine. Some areas along the coast and in the mountains could see lingering showers.

Due to the rain this week, tree pollens are low right now. We expect those to heighten and impact those with allergies heading into the dry and sunny weekend. Grass pollens will likely start hitting in the next couple of weeks.

The Seattle Mariners opening home stand continues through Wednesday. The next four days look fantastic at T-Mobile Park with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. The roof will likely be open the next four days.

An upper level ridge will build over the Pacific Northwest early next week, leading to more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Cooler, rainy weather will arrive by midweek as the ridge moves east. Expect showers Wednesday and Thursday.