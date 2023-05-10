Sunny skies and turning hot in time for Mother's Day weekend

A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen over the Pacific Northwest through Mother's Day weekend leading to summer-like weather for Western Washington.

Wednesday is the beginning of the warmup, with lots of sunshine all day and afternoon high temperatures returning to the low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a chance of thunderstorms or quick-hitting showers to the Cascade crest, especially in the afternoon hours.

Sunshine will stick around through Mother's Day weekend as high pressure dominates the region. The ridge will strengthen into the weekend, sending temps into the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday through next Tuesday, temperatures will be flirting with or exceeding the daily record high temperatures. Monday will be our best chance for a 90 degree day. Sea-Tac has only hit 90 degrees in May seven times over the past 78 years.

Some of our models are bringing in a few more clouds on Monday, which could keep temperatures in the 80s. Convective showers are also possible in that scenario. In any case, it will still be hot, but stay tuned as we get closer.