Sweltering heat for the Fourth of July

Enjoy our mild temperatures this weekend, because soaring temperatures will make a comeback for the Fourth of July.



Any pockets of clouds this morning will clear for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 70s for many backyards. A few neighborhoods could make it into the low 80s.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be almost a copy and paste in that sunshine is on tap from beginning to end; however, patchy clouds are possible each morning for the coast. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s once again Saturday and Sunday.



In Central Washington tomorrow, fire danger will be skyrocketing. If you are spending time in places like Wenatchee, take every precaution to avoid starting fires.

Unfortunately, the threat for fires will be rising in Western Washington just in time for the Fourth of July. Highs will boost to the upper 80s on Tuesday and the low 90s on Wednesday! Though it will be sunny for the Fourth of July, temperatures could easily be too uncomfortable and blistering for folks without air-conditioning. Find some ways to stay cool! We'll keep you posted if we learn of any cooling centers opening.

