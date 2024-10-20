Seattle weather: Temperatures dropping, rain breaks up

After a dark, damp and gusty weekend, Seattle is gearing up for noticeably cooler temperatures during the workweek.



A cold front swept through Puget Sound on Sunday afternoon, triggering scattered showers, spotty lightning strikes and gusty conditions. Behind the front, we’re tracking fewer showers this evening.

The atmospheric river is pointing south late Sunday which will provide us a break from the wind. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will range in the mid 50s for at least the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Only isolated showers are possible overnight before our next "weather maker" (an area of low pressure) sparks more showers by daybreak Monday.



Overnight lows tumble to the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. I’d recommend keeping a waterproof jacket with you late tonight and into Monday.

Lows will tumble to the 40s across Seattle and Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Monday will only reach the mid to upper 50s which is a solid ten degrees (or more) cooler than what we experienced this weekend. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies, breezy weather for the South Sound, spotty downpours and stray thunderstorms. I’d suggest dressing in warm layers tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach the 50s on Monday in the greater Seattle region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday morning will feature a few showers in the morning, but drier and sunnier weather will follow in the afternoon.



Partly sunny skies and quiet weather are in store for Wednesday and Thursday. The mornings may be frosty and foggy for the Southwest Interior and the Cascade valleys.



Showers could return late Friday before lingering into the weekend.

Quieter and sunnier weather is likely for Seattle during the middle part of the workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful evening!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



