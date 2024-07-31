Temperatures to skyrocket in Seattle for first weekend in August

After a cloudy and overcast start to the day, sunshine will make a strong reappearance around Seattle and Western Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Thereafter, temperatures heat up in a big way around the region.

Highs will lift to the upper 70s in Seattle Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, temperatures will lift into the upper 70s to the low 80s. This morning, we enjoyed a round of Mother Nature's A/C (aka the marine layer). We'll be treated to bluer skies later today.

A few spots south of Seattle will experience highs in the low 80s Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures reach the upper 70s in Seattle Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures rebound into the 80s on Thursday. We skyrocket to the upper 80s on Friday. The 80s persist for the remainder of the seven-day forecast. We'll be dry for at least the next two weeks. Find some ways to stay cool!

For those going to any of the various Seafair festivities Friday through Sunday, make sure to stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen. The UV index will be high. Temperatures will be rather scorching by Western Washington's standards.

Seattle will see temperatures in the 80s for Seafair weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a small chance there could be a little haziness from regional wildfires pushing into Western Washington on Thursday – and then potentially again Sunday and Monday. The possibility is rather small. We don't expect much of a drop in air quality, if anything at all. Stay tuned because smoke forecasting is very challenging!

Temperatures heat up in a big way for Seattle later this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan