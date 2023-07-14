Seattle weather: Temperatures turning toasty through this weekend

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build through Saturday, sending temps into the mid 80s for the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Expect lots of sunshine Friday with mostly sunny skies.

It has been a very warm month so far. It is currently tied for the eighth warmest on record. High temps will likely remain above average for most of the next week.

After some high clouds roll in on Saturday evening, we'll see a stronger marine push on Sunday. That will bring in some morning cloud cover, but we should be getting back to the sunshine quickly.

The best chance for light showers over the next seven days will be on Monday. This won't be a soaking system, but it is something to keep an eye on early next week. Temps will likely warm again into the 80s by midweek.