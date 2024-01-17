Temperatures warming for most after icy start to Wednesday

Temperatures are warming Wednesday afternoon after a morning of freezing rain, ice, and lowland and mountain snow.

Showers are dissipating across Western Washington, as a cold front sweeps through the area. Heavy mountain snow will continue through the late afternoon, but the lowlands should be much drier the second half of Wednesday. High temperatures will rise above freezing in most lowland locations today.

The next round of rain arrives Thursday morning and could bring a mix of rain and snow at times during the morning commute. While you could see snowflakes mixed in with the rain at times Thursday, we are not expecting issues on the roads for most lowland locations in the central and south sound.

Rain will spread into the lowlands by late morning and heavy snow will again fall in the Cascades.

Totals now through Thursday night will approach one to two feet at the Cascade resorts.

We have a very wet pattern ahead with more rain expected through early next week. Temperatures will continue to warm heading into next week, with highs back into the 50s by Monday and Tuesday.