Seattle weather: Temps bounce back to the 80s on Monday

Hope you enjoyed the refreshing, cleansing rain Friday and Saturday! Temps warm to the 70s today and boost to the 80s tomorrow.

For today, you can plan on highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Any low-hanging clouds will clear for gorgeous sunshine.

Tomorrow could start cloudy once again along the coast. However, most other backyards in Western Washington will be sunny from beginning to end Monday. Highs bounce back to the low to mid 80s in many neighborhoods. North/northeasterly winds on Monday will be responsible for the warmth.

As an onshore flow gets underway Tuesday, highs tumble to the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday will likely wind up mostly cloudy.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers return Friday and Saturday.

I'd love to hear from you! Which day is your favorite? Weigh in here:

Have a lovely Sunday!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)