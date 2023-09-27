Thursday Forecast: Scattered showers, cool temperatures and more sunbreaks
Seattle - Expect spotty showers to continue overnight. Another round of rain "ramps" up early tomorrow morning. This won't be as intense, but we'll add up more totals! Here is a look at your rain forecast:
Highs will remain cool and will only top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.
We're getting ready for more rain - but we can expect more sunbreak too! Here is a look at what we can expect throughout the week:
Have a good one!