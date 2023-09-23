Tomorrow's Forecast: Cool, cloudy and rain chances increase once again

Temperatures will remain below normal once again tomorrow. The clouds will be thick along with the return of more rain. Here is a break-down of your forecast:

Rain chances will slowly increase throughout the afternoon hour. The heavy stuff will arrive tomorrow night. This is all due to an upper-level low pressure system off our coast. Here is a look at your FutureCast:

Rain chances will remain significant throughout the first half of the 7-day.

Enjoy the rain!