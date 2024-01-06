Tracking More Snow and Cold Temps

The first in a series of storms which will impact the Pacific Northwest moved through late last night and early Saturday morning. Scattered showers along the convergence zone will remain possible overnight. A few spots reported thunderstorms during Saturday evening with thunder, lightning and small hail. As the sun has set, that activity will dissipate, but we continue to see snow in the mountains overnight. An additional 6" may be possible in the Central and South Cascades.

The next system is set to arrive late Sunday into early Monday. This storm will be wetter than the last. Widespread heavy, lowland rain, along with heavy mountain snow will be possible.

The highest rainfall chances will be between Monday and Wednesday. During this 3 day time period we may see over 2" of rain near the coast and to our south, and over an inch possible around Seattle and surrounding communities. Minor flooding is a possibility along the Skokomish River in Mason county. Windy conditions are also likely with the arrival of the storm.

While the lowlands are picking up rain, the mountains will be picking up hefty snow totals. Between Monday and Wednesday, spots may easily see 2-3' of snow.

We continue to monitor the potential for lowland snow next week beginning on Thursday. Currently, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20's. This is still a way out and this forecast is subject to change as we continue to look at the latest forecast models. Stay tuned :-)

And… we can't forget about our HUSKIES in Houston getting ready to play for the National Championship! The weather is continuing to look stormy with the threat for severe weather on Monday. Luckily, the game will be indoors with a roof. GO DAWGS!