Turning drier Tuesday evening through Thursday

Showers will continue to push north through Western Washington on Tuesday, tapering off by sunset.

Most of the central and south sound should be dry by Tuesday afternoon as a frontal system sweeps through the area.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Tuesday morning. Areas from Tacoma to Everett could see minor tidal overflow leading to minor flooding in some of the usual places near shorelines and low-lying areas. The good news is that we do not have a big storm coming today, which would increase the likelihood of flooding.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry with the next round of rain hitting on Friday.

Friday's system will be a cooler one, dropping snow levels in the Cascades in the afternoon and evening. We could see a few inches of snow over the mountain passes the second half of Friday.

This will be a busy travel week for many people around the Pacific Northwest. This should be a good travel week on area roads, except for Friday with that cold weather system sweeping through.

Next weekend will be mainly dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures and overnight lows will be cooler. The next round of showers will hit Christmas Eve night with a few showers expected Christmas Day.