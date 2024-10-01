Very little rain in sight for the first week of October in Seattle

For the first full week of October, Seattle is expecting only occasional showers. Much of this week will be dry.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, highs will lift into the mid to upper 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. There's a chance for isolated showers today, primarily north of Everett and over the Olympic Peninsula. Spotty showers are possible in Seattle this afternoon and evening, but the possibility is low.

Highs south of Seattle will warm to the low 70s on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rainy weather returns to parts of Western Washington Tuesday afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An area of low pressure will trigger light showers in the greater Seattle area on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A few showers may linger over the North Cascades or North Sound early Wednesday, but otherwise the day is looking dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Partly sunny skies will follow on Thursday.

A mixture of sunshine and clouds is forecast in Seattle the next three days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will offer sunbreaks amidst mostly cloudy skies along with the possibility for isolated showers.

Drier weather takes hold this weekend. Highs remain in the 60s for Seattle through the beginning of next workweek. Keep in mind: the evenings and mornings are turning chilly this time of year! Overnight lows will tumble to the 40s for many mornings this week in the Emerald City.

The weather will be beautiful for both the Huskies and Seahawks games this weekend.

Highs remain in the 60s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan