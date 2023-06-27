Warm and dry in Western Washington as June wraps up

Western Washington will continue with a pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine the next few days with comfortable high temps in the 70s.

Clouds may linger a bit longer Tuesday before sunshine returns a little later this afternoon.

The Cascades will see another risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. These could also impact areas around Central Washington.

Water temperatures are still cold in area lakes, rivers, and in the Puget Sound. Remember, life jackets save lives. Even if you're a great swimmer it is important to wear one, especially when the water is cold.

A ridge of high pressure will take over the area on Friday through early next week. This means warm and dry weather continues as we head into the 4th of July holiday.