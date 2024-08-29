Seattle weather: Warm and dry Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day weekend is kicking off with the opening of the Washington State on Friday. The forecast looks great! Plenty of sunshine and warmth to enjoy all the exhibits, rides and the food.

We flip the switch from unseasonably cool weather, back to unseasonably warm weather as we celebrate the Labor Day weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure will allow for offshore flow and warmer temperatures through Sunday.

High pressure will continue to build into the weekend, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Plenty of sunshine and dry skies for your outdoor plans. Be advised, temperatures east of the Cascades will be quite hot, in the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Offshore flow will lead to a big warm-up through Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The season opener for both the Huskies and Cougs football games look great! Lots of sunshine for fans to enjoy a return to football season! A few more clouds will be around for Labor Day Monday, but rain holds off. The stretch of nice weather continues into next week.