Seattle weather: Air quality at risk & high fire danger this weekend

Temperatures will warm today into the low 80s, but the smoke will return this afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert goes into effect Saturday through Monday at noon. The air quality may fluctuate between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups. It appears Sunday will be the worst day for smoke, making it a Weather Alert Day.

Onshore flow returns Monday, which will clear out the air and bring healthy conditions back to the Pacific Northwest.

Fire Danger remains high through this weekend as dry and unstable air continues in the area – along with low relative humidity, which is between 10-20%.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect 11am Saturday through 11pm Sunday for the Cascades. Any fire that sparks could spread very quickly, so folks need to be very careful this weekend.

We're not seeing a major heat wave in the extended forecast like we saw last week, but there is no major rain either. We will have to be careful with the dry conditions.