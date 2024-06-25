Seattle weather: Warmer Tuesday, showers back Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures to the Seattle area on Tuesday, but clouds and rain showers will return on Wednesday.

The Puget Sound area saw a beautiful sunrise Tuesday morning. Check out this look from the Lake Union camera on top of the FOX 13 Seattle studios.

A beautiful sunrise in Seattle Tuesday morning on Lake Union. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Other than a few high clouds, Tuesday will bring sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s for much of the Puget Sound area.

The forecast for Western Washington Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge will push east Wednesday, opening the door for a weak weather system to make its way into Western Washington.

A look at the incoming weather system hitting the Northwest Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On and off showers will develop Wednesday with the potential for a convergence zone setting up late Wednesday night. Cooler air will be in place for Thursday with isolated showers still popping up here and there. Overall, the daylight hours on Wednesday and Thursday will be more dry than wet, but Thursday will be the coolest day of the next week with highs only making it into the mid 60s.

The Puget Sound Convergence Zone will bring rain to Snohomish and King Counties early Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

June will wrap up nicely, with temperatures right around the seasonal average. Enjoy today's sunshine!